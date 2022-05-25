Teachers in Kentucky, Indiana react to mass shooting in Texas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students have questions about the recent mass shooting in Texas. On both sides of the river, parents and teachers have to come up with answers.

Teachers, students, and parents at Slugger Field had a lot to share in the wake of the shooting that happened at Uvalde Elementary School on Tuesday.

”My teacher, he was talking about it this morning,” Crystal Hite, a 6th grader from Mighty Oak Academy said. “And everybody was saying it is really sad. And it is.”

“It’s always been an open conversation with my kids,” Catherine Dobbs, a paraprofessional at Henryville Elementary said. “So they know that they can talk about it; they know that they can talk about their fears.”

“Like every other student in America right now, there are concerns about could this happen, and hopefully as a society, we are going to find ways to prevent this,” Delana Blackstone, a teacher at East Hardin Middle School said. “As teachers, we were just discussing safety protocols and what we have in place at our own school. And, you know, what should we do to maybe improve.”

Some said they feel their kids are as safe at school as they would be anywhere else. Other parents said with the number of shootings recently, they’re on edge.

”My kids can’t go nowhere,” parent Ednesiha Cardine said. “They can’t even go in the park. Because its too many drive-by (shootings) going on. So much stuff, I can’t let my kids go. I can’t.”

As far as a solution, some teachers said there needs to be more funding for school safety. Others pointed to the mental health of their students.

They said schools should spend more time on social emotional learning.

”It’s just not up to the lawmakers, it is up to the parents too,” Cardine said.

“I think parents, I think teachers, I think society,” East Hardin Middle School teacher Delena Blackstone said. “The old saying, ‘it takes a village’ to raise our kids. It does. And I think everyone needs to do more to help our kids.”

For resources on how to talk to your child, click or tap here.

