We Should Talk About It: The heartache from another massacre in the US

An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas(MGN Online / ABC News / YouTube)
By Maira Ansari
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Uvalde Elementary School massacre in Texas comes on the heels of the Tops grocery store shooting in Buffalo.

These tragedies are too much for many to mentally process, causing sadness, anger, frustration, rage, and fear, but experts say talking about it can ease pain and grief. WAVE News has teamed up with UofL Peace Hospital’s Dr. Stephen Taylor for a new segment on WAVE Now focusing on mental health called “We Should Talk About It with Maira Ansari.”

Taylor said it’s normal to feel overwhelmed by tragedy and that it’s OK to find someone to talk to about it.

“To be able to talk about things is crucial: the fear, anxiety, anger, rage that we are all feeling,” Taylor said. “It’s so much in the middle of this that it’s important for us to talk about it.”

Taylor said to not lie to children. If they ask about what has happened, talk to them. Ask them what they think. Ask them what they know. Instead of friends or social media, let them ask an adult. Be there if they’re scared. In tough moments, respect their feelings.

Taylor will be a regular guest on “We Should Talk About It” on WAVE Now, and Taylor also has his own podcast called “Find Your Peace” with Martha Mather.

The complete interview with Taylor is on the WAVE News Facebook page and can also be viewed below.

