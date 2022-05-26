Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Several showers/thunderstorms today; some strong

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS
  • TODAY (5/26/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE THREAT: Low-end risk mainly along and east of I-65 for damaging winds. Lightning for outdoor events
  • FRIDAY SHOWERS: They look to be off-and-on with some thunder but a cooler day
  • MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trending hot and dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is another WAVE Weather Alert Day with a severe threat between 1 PM and 8 PM ET, depending on how widespread morning storms are. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible in stronger storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Thunderstorms will ease to areas of spotty showers into the night with cooler weather flowing into the area.

Showers will be off & on Friday with even some thunder possible at times and even a peek or two of sunshine in between the downpours. However, the radar looks active much of the day to plan for downpours at any point.

Rain and thunder will slowly exit to our east Friday night.

The holiday weekend still looks dry and hot with the heat carrying over into next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

