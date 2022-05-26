Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cool, showery start to the weekend on Friday

Here's your forecast from WAVE Meteorologist Ryan Hoke.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Downpours fading to a few showers and some dry time tonight
  • Off and on showers for Friday, cool
  • 3-day heat wave starts on Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The threat of severe weather has ended. We’ll see downpours tapering down to showers tonight as a cold front continues its trek through the region. Expect a lull in the rainfall overnight before additional showers pop up closer to sunrise Friday.

Friday is a cool, mostly cloudy, and showery day. Off and on rain showers will continue to plague our area through the afternoon and evening thanks an area of low pressure traversing through. Expect highs only in the 60s on Friday.

After sunset we’ll see our shower chances diminish, leading to a cool and mostly cloudy night with lows in the 50s again.

Saturday is a nice rebound as temperatures get into the 70s again for highs under partly sunny skies.

Sunday sees a return to the 80s with a continued dry forecast, but it’s the next workweek when the heat really cranks up.

We’re expecting a heat wave of 90+ degree temperatures from Memorial Day on Monday through Wednesday of next week.




