IU’s Woodson would like to add UofL and UK to Hoosiers schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mike Woodson made his first trip to Indiana’s stop at Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Borden, and made it clear that he is interested in playing both UofL and UK.

Woodson was an assistant with current UofL head coach Kenny Payne with the NBA’s New York Knicks for one season.

“I couldn’t be more happy for a guy. I’ve known Kenny for many, many years and he finally got his big break to come back home to Louisville where he played. I think he’s going to do great things there because he’s a competitive guy and he knows the recruiting game,” Woodson said. “He’s been a part of the college game. Just a short stint in the neighbor. But I think I’ve had the opportunity to talk to Kenny and their AD and he promised me something in two years. Once Kenny got up and going, that we could possibly get -- you know, I’ll take that all day long because I know it to be a competitive game and Indiana fans like playing Kentucky fans, anyway.”

As for playing Kentucky.

“So the Kentucky game is something that I’ve got to go back to the table with Cal,” Woodson said. “He and I addressed it early on when I got the job but I’m not going to let it die. I’m going to stay on his heels about getting the Kentucky/Indiana series back on the table because I just think over the years, man, that was a hell of a game, going to Lexington and them coming down to Bloomington. It might not be Bloomington, Lexington, I don’t know. But however way we can get it done, I’ll take it. So we’ve just got to figure that part of it out.”

The annual series between the Cats and Hoosiers ended in the 2011-12 season when IU upset #1 UK in Bloomington on that iconic Christian Watford game winner. The two schools have only played twice since, both times in the NCAA Tournament.

