Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

IU’s Woodson would like to add UofL and UK to Hoosiers schedule

IU head coach Mike Woodson
IU head coach Mike Woodson(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mike Woodson made his first trip to Indiana’s stop at Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Borden, and made it clear that he is interested in playing both UofL and UK.

Woodson was an assistant with current UofL head coach Kenny Payne with the NBA’s New York Knicks for one season.

“I couldn’t be more happy for a guy. I’ve known Kenny for many, many years and he finally got his big break to come back home to Louisville where he played. I think he’s going to do great things there because he’s a competitive guy and he knows the recruiting game,” Woodson said. “He’s been a part of the college game. Just a short stint in the neighbor. But I think I’ve had the opportunity to talk to Kenny and their AD and he promised me something in two years. Once Kenny got up and going, that we could possibly get -- you know, I’ll take that all day long because I know it to be a competitive game and Indiana fans like playing Kentucky fans, anyway.”

As for playing Kentucky.

“So the Kentucky game is something that I’ve got to go back to the table with Cal,” Woodson said. “He and I addressed it early on when I got the job but I’m not going to let it die. I’m going to stay on his heels about getting the Kentucky/Indiana series back on the table because I just think over the years, man, that was a hell of a game, going to Lexington and them coming down to Bloomington. It might not be Bloomington, Lexington, I don’t know. But however way we can get it done, I’ll take it. So we’ve just got to figure that part of it out.”

The annual series between the Cats and Hoosiers ended in the 2011-12 season when IU upset #1 UK in Bloomington on that iconic Christian Watford game winner. The two schools have only played twice since, both times in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of...
Name of man killed in Downtown Louisville shooting released
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Woman named in warrant for man shot dead by US Marshals says he hit her, stole car

Latest News

Louisville City FC
Late goal propels Nashville SC over Louisville City FC 2-1 in U.S. Open Cup
Steve Kerr issued an emotional plea to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and “all...
Emotional Steve Kerr rips politicians after Texas elementary school shooting
UofL head coach Kenny Payne introduces Milt Wagner
Payne Adds Cardinal Legend Wagner to Staff
Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put spotlight on ambidextrous QB from Nebraska