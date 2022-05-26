Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS school bus hydroplanes into median of Gene Snyder with kids on board

At the time of the crash, a Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students hydroplaned...
At the time of the crash, a Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students hydroplaned off the Gene Snyder Freeway near Westport Road, transporting four Brandeis Elementary School students home.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus with students on board hydroplaned off of the Gene Snyder Freeway near Westport Road and into the median late Thursday afternoon.

JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said bus #1758 was carrying four Brandeis Elementary School students home at the time of the crash.

TRIMARC traffic cameras caught what appeared to be another school bus picking up the driver and students around 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

