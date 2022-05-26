Late goal propels Nashville SC over Louisville City FC 2-1 in U.S. Open Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hany Mukhtar scored in the 89th minute to give Nashville SC of Major League Soccer a 2-1 win over Louisville City FC, of the United Soccer League, in a round of 16 match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

LouCity took an early on a Kyle Ownby header in the 37th minute, but Nashville came up with the equalizer two minutes later when Ake Loba hit one off the cross bar and in.

It stayed even until Mukhtar’s game-winner.

“You give that level of opponent a half chance, and they take it,” Louisville City FC head coach Danny Cruz said. “I think maybe three shots on the night total, when I was looking at the stats, maybe four, you know we had more possession, but ultimately all that matters is the result.”

The loss eliminates LouCity (7-2-3) from the U.S. Open Cup. It was their third straight loss, including regular season competition.

They return to USL play on Saturday hosting FC Tulsa (4-7) at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.