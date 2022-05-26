Contact Troubleshooters
LMAS seeking fosters for shelter pets

Louisville Metro Animal Services is seeking people to serves as fosters for dogs and cats at...
Louisville Metro Animal Services is seeking people to serves as fosters for dogs and cats at the shelter.(Source: WAVE News Archives)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is at full capacity and the shelter animals need your help.

If you are looking to add a furry friend to your family, now is the perfect time. But if you can’t fully commit, think about becoming a foster.

Being a foster helps get animals out of the shelter to free up room for other animals.

Adoption and fostering helps save lives.

For more information, click here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

