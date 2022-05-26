LMPD: Man injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, Louisville Metro police confirmed.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

LMPD said there are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

