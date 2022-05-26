Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard on reports of a shooting.
Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, Louisville Metro police confirmed.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

LMPD said there are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

