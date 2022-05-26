Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville Urban League reacts to federal mental health investigation

A new federal investigation wants to know if adults with serious mental illness are...
A new federal investigation wants to know if adults with serious mental illness are unnecessarily being institutionalized in psychiatric hospitals across Kentucky and Louisville specifically.
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new federal investigation wants to know if adults with serious mental illness are unnecessarily being institutionalized in psychiatric hospitals across Kentucky and Louisville specifically.

“For far too long we have stigmatized it, criminalized it, we have done everything but treat it,” Lyndon Pryor, chief engagement officer for the Louisville Urban League said.

The Department of Justice is concerned that people with mental illnesses are being segregated and put at risk for more encounters with law enforcement.

The new federal investigation was a bit of a surprise for Pryor.

“I don’t know that I’ve personally been aware of them investigating issues like this at the federal level,” Pryor said. “The issue itself and what they are uncovering is not terribly surprising.”

In the investigation, the DOJ believes that people with serious mental illness are not getting community-based mental health services.

Pryor said while there are not enough of these services, they do exist.

The issue is more about getting past barriers so that people with mental health issues get the help they need, instead of being checked in to facilities.

One of those barriers is that many places just can’t take insurance.

“What we have found is that the process to be able to take those insurances is very, very arduous, very, very difficult,” Pryor said. “So when you have small businesses, small companies, they may not have all of the knowledge or technical assistance or awareness to be able to go through the process to be able to accept insurance.”

For people wondering how this mental health crisis affects them, he said everyone is paying for it, one way or another.

“It’s damaging our economy, damaging communities, tearing people’s lives up,” Pryor said. “We have to begin to treat people with the dignity and humanity that they deserve.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of...
Name of man killed in Downtown Louisville shooting released
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Woman named in warrant for man shot dead by US Marshals says he hit her, stole car

Latest News

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard on...
LMPD: Man injured in Russell neighborhood shooting
FILE: Thrillville
Kentucky State Fair announces 2022 plans
Right now, more than eight in 10 women approaching retirement say that achieving financial...
Make Ends Meet: Women and Retirement
More than a month after the body of a five-year-old boy was found in a suitcase in Southern...
Sheriff’s office hosting memorial service for boy found in suitcase in Southern Indiana