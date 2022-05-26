Peru earthquake felt by Kentucky seismographs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An earthquake in South America was strong enough that it registered on seismographs in Kentucky.

The quake happened at 8:02 a.m. Eastern time near Tirapata, Peru. It registered a magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale.

A check of seismographs that are part of the Kentucky Seismic and Strong-Motion Network operated by Kentucky Geological Survey at the University of Kentucky, found the quake registered on several stations, including one located in Sonora in Hardin County.

No damage reports have been received from Peruvian officials.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.