Sheriff’s office hosting memorial service for boy found in suitcase in Southern Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - More than a month after the body of a five-year-old boy was found in a suitcase in Southern Indiana, a memorial service is being scheduled in his honor.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department announced the memorial service in honor of the boy is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 1 at Weather’s Funeral Home at 106 South Shelby Street in Salem.

On April 16, the boy’s body was found in the woods in New Pekin, about 80 feet off of East Holder Road, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls previously confirmed.

The boy had been found by a person who had been mushroom hunting in the area.

Police said the child is described as a Black boy around the age of 5, who was around 4 feet tall with short hair and a slim build.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s forensic services team is working with Indiana officials to identify the boy and locate his caretakers.

ISP also created a tip line for any information in relation to the investigation: (888) 437-6432.

Huls said after a month, there were more than 500 calls into the national tip line, but all have led to dead ends in the case.

Wednesday’s memorial service will also be streamed on the Washington County Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

