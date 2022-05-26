Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day Update 5/26

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tracking t-storms moving into the area shortly with still a question if another line will form or not later this afternoon. That part is key on any severe risk. If you live along/east of I-65 but weather aware until we can sound the all-clear on this setup. Either way, use caution traveling with the rounds of heavy rain moving into the area.

More t-storms possible tomorrow with pea-size hail but much more on the on/off side of things and not a severe t-storm setup. Just keep the rain gear handy on Friday.

We dry out and warm up for the weekend with our first heat wave of the year kicking in Monday.

Stay safe!

