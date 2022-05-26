Contact Troubleshooters
Surge in gun sales after Texas school shooting? Not yet

The Memorial Day weekend sale at Kentucky Gun Company on Nelson Miller Parkway had customers...
The Memorial Day weekend sale at Kentucky Gun Company on Nelson Miller Parkway had customers looking for bargains Thursday.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Memorial Day weekend sale at Kentucky Gun Company on Nelson Miller Parkway had customers looking for bargains Thursday. But just two days after a mass shooting at a school in Texas, the conversation had changed.

”I think enough people in America right now are fed up on both sides of the political parties,” gun owner Trevor Dixon said. “Whether it happens or not, we’ll see.”

It is not unusual to see a rise in gun sales following a mass shooting, as customers try to make purchases ahead of restrictive legislation sometimes targeting AR-15 rifles and high capacity magazines. But store management said no such surge had happened.

”We haven’t really seen that big of an uptick in ARs or mag capacity,” Tom Lovern, Kentucky Gun Company General Manager said. “Maybe there’s stuff going on with states that don’t allow it where folks may be trying to buy a few but we really haven’t seen anything yet.”

Still, speculation over Congress producing new gun laws had gun owners wondering how they might be affected. Several customers Thursday could be seen eyeing AR-15s in prices ranging from $500 to $3000. No one said they were in a hurry to buy.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

