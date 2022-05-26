Teenager shot in Louisville rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Grand Avenue around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, according to spokesman Aaron Ellis, where they found a teen boy with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The teen was rushed to UofL Hospital; Ellis said the gunshot wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-5673 or report it online through the crime tip portal.

