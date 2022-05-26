Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Teenager shot in Louisville rushed to hospital

A teenager was shot in the California neighborhood on May 26.
A teenager was shot in the California neighborhood on May 26.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Grand Avenue around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, according to spokesman Aaron Ellis, where they found a teen boy with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The teen was rushed to UofL Hospital; Ellis said the gunshot wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-5673 or report it online through the crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day.
ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible until 8PM ET tonight
Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of...
Name of man killed in Downtown Louisville shooting released

Latest News

LMPD released body camera footage of Omari Cryer being shot by a U.S. Marshal in Chickasaw on...
Bodycam video of deadly shooting involving US Marshal released by LMPD
At the time of the crash, a Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students hydroplaned...
JCPS school bus hydroplanes into median of Gene Snyder with kids on board
The Memorial Day weekend sale at Kentucky Gun Company on Nelson Miller Parkway had customers...
Surge in gun sales after Texas school shooting? Not yet
Many are feeling sadness and heartache after the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, TX and...
BBB issues advice on helping victims of Texas and Buffalo mass shootings