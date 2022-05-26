WKU announces kickoff times for 11 of 13 games

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Football has announced broadcast plans and kickoff times for 11 of its 13 matchups during the 2022 season. The Hilltoppers will see five of their games televised nationally on CBS Sports Network, including the season opener against Austin Peay.

Additionally, WKU will appear on the Big Ten Network for its week three road trip to Indiana. The ESPN family of networks, which includes the streaming services of ESPN3 and ESPN+, will feature the Hilltoppers four times throughout the year.

WKU’s homecoming game against North Texas will be broadcast live on Stadium. Kickoff times and television details for nonconference road games at Hawaii and Auburn will be announced later.

The Tops open the 2022 campaign in the friendly confines of Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27 against Austin Peay. The matchup with the Governors will be among the first college football games of the season, being a week zero kickoff at 11 a.m. CT.

After two games on the road, including an 11 a.m. CT visit to Indiana, WKU will return home to open Conference USA play versus FIU with a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff time, also on CBSSN. The Hilltoppers will then welcome Troy to Bowling Green for a 6 p.m. CT game the following week on an ESPN network. In a rematch of last season’s C-USA Championship, WKU will travel to Texas to face UTSA on an ESPN network at 5 p.m. CT

Following the grudge match with the Roadrunners, the Tops will make the quick drive to Middle Tennessee for a 2:30 p.m. CT rivalry showdown with the Blue Raiders on one of ESPN’s channels. In its lone weeknight game of the season, WKU will host UAB on Friday, Oct. 21 for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff under the lights of Houchens-Smith Stadium. The battle with the Blazers will be televised nationally on CBSSN.

The Hilltoppers will celebrate homecoming the following week against North Texas with a start time of 2:30 p.m. CT. WKU’s final C-USA road games of the year at Charlotte and Florida Atlantic will both kickoff at 11 a.m. CT. Both games will also appear on CBSSN.

Between those two games will be WKU’s home finale against Rice when the Tops will honor their seniors. Kickoff against the Owls will take place at 1 p.m. CT. with a live broadcast available on the ESPN family.

Aug. 27 vs. Austin Peay – 11 a.m. – CBSSN

Sept. 3 at Hawaii – TBA – TBA

Sept. 17 at Indiana – 11 a.m. – BTN

Sept. 24 vs FIU – 2:30 p.m. – CBSSN

Oct. 1 vs Troy – 6 p.m. – ESPN Networks

Oct. 8 at UTSA – 5 p.m. – ESPN Networks

Oct. 15 at Middle Tennessee – 2:30 p.m. – ESPN Networks

Oct. 21 vs UAB – 7 p.m. – CBSSN

Oct. 29 vs North Texas – 2:30 p.m. – Stadium

Nov. 5 at Charlotte – 11 a.m. – CBSSN

Nov. 12 vs Rice – 1 p.m. – ESPN Networks

Nov. 19 at Auburn – TBA – TBA

Nov. 26 at FAU – 11 a.m. – CBSSN(All times Central)

