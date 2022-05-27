3 workers at federal prison in Kentucky indicted on civil rights violations

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three federal prison workers have been indicted on federal civil rights violations.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday on Samuel J. Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear, Ky.; Clinton L. Pauley, 40, of Ironton, Ohio; and Kevin C. Pearce, Jr., 37, of Inez, Ky.

The defendants have been charged with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation.

The indictment alleges that on April 29, 2021, Patrick and Pauley assaulted an inmate, in the lieutenant’s office of United States Penitentiary Big Sandy, located in Inez, Ky.

After Pearce and a subordinate BOP employee witnessed the assault, Pearce asked that employee to write an untruthful report, omitting the assault. It is also alleged that Patrick pressured that employee to submit to Pearce’s demand.

The indictment also alleges that Pearce wrote a memorandum that documented the false account of the officers’ interactions with the inmate who was assaulted; that stated another employee was present in the office with the victim; and that stated the victim left the office without incident, omitting the assault. Patrick and Pauley are also alleged to have written memos to cover up the assault.

The indictment further alleges that Pauley previously assaulted another inmate on March 26, 2021, while the inmate was being escorted away from the lieutenants’ office of USP Big Sandy and that he subsequently wrote a false incident report to cover up that assault.

For the deprivation of rights charges, they each face a maximum of 10 years per, and for the falsification of records charges, they each face 20 years for each count.

A date for Patrick, Pauley, and Pearce to appear in court has not yet been scheduled yet.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.