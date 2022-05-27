Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for the 5-year-old unidentified boy found dead in a suitcase in New Pekin on April 16 have been released, and authorities believe he died from an electrolyte imbalance, which occurs when the body loses a significant amount of fluids. It can be caused by vomiting and diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration.

Police are still working to identify him. The child is described by police as a 5-year-old Black boy standing approximately 4 feet tall with short hair and a slim build.

Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said toxicology testing came back with negative findings, indicating that the child had no toxins in his system. He also suffered no severe injuries.

(Story continues below video)

Huls says that people are calling the police to tell them to look for where brightly colored Las Vegas suitcases like the one the boy was found in are sold, as well as to give them ideas for how to look into the case. However, Huls said that this does not help the investigation because authorities want specific evidence.

“We’re well aware of that information,” he said. “We don’t need that type of information on the suitcase. That has been well looked into by our detectives, but if someone has first-hand knowledge of that suitcase in this area, that would be different. We would definitely like to have that information.”

Call the national tip line at (888) 437-6432 to provide direct information about the boy or the specific luggage that has become so recognizable in this case.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Man found inside car with gunshot wounds on Dixie Hwy dies
LMPD released body camera footage of Omari Cryer being shot by a U.S. Marshal in Chickasaw on...
Bodycam video of deadly shooting involving US Marshal released by LMPD
At the time of the crash, a Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students hydroplaned...
JCPS school bus hydroplanes into median of Gene Snyder with kids on board
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel

Latest News

Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
It is not unusual to see a rise in gun sales following a mass shooting, as customers try to...
Surge in gun sales after Texas school shooting? Not yet
LMPD released body camera footage from an LMPD officer that shows what happened when Omari...
Bodycam video of deadly shooting involving US Marshal released by LMPD
Grandmaster Jay commended LMPD while testifying on federal charges