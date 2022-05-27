Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Showers ending overnight; heat cranking up early next week

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke has your latest forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Showers diminish overnight as an area of low pressure exits to our east
  • Perfect weekend weather!
  • 3-day heat wave starts on Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain is coming to an end overnight as the area of low pressure that has plagued us for days finally moves east of us.

Lows will drop into the 50s by Saturday morning. There’s not a whole lot to say about Saturday other than this: Wow! A mostly sunny sky? Highs in the 70s? Where can we sign up for more weather like this!?

We’ll remain clear Saturday night but that will set the stage for a bit of patchy fog potential heading into Sunday morning as lows get down into the 50s once again.

Sunday looks good but it will be markedly warmer. Expect highs in the 80s under a partly sunny sky during the afternoon.

Memorial Day is the start of a 3-day heat wave that takes us into the 90s through Wednesday.

Our next rain chance arrives Thursday of next week, giving us some solid dry time until then.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

