Former UK head football coach arrested at Lexington hotel

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning.

According to his arrest citation, Mumme was arrested at the Hyatt in downtown Lexington.

Officers say he was asked to leave the building and refused. They also say he got physical during an arrest attempt.

Mumme was the head football coach at UK for four seasons, from late 1996 to early 2001. He resigned amid allegations he violated NCAA rules.

Mumme is charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

He’s due in court Friday afternoon.

