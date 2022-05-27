Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Four have been indicted in the death of a 19-month-old child from Scottsville.

On Friday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they served four indictment warrants following a year-long investigation for Devin Pierce, 22, and Serenity Brown, 19, for murder charges and Jessica Brown, 45, and Marty Brown, 59, who were charged with tampering with physical evidence.

According to BCSO officials, the child died on March 27 of last year in Barren County.

We will have more as information develops.

