Funeral for boy found dead in suitcase planned

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The boy who was found dead in a suitcase in the woods in New Pekin is being laid to rest. A funeral for him is scheduled for June 1, and many members of the community plan to attend.

The unidentified boy is now a son of Washington County, according to Chaplain Todd Murphy.

“We really wanted to make sure that this young man was respected in death,” Murphy said. “He wasn’t respected in life, and we want to make sure he was respected in death. It was very important for Washington County as we’ve fallen in love for this little guy.”

The community has donated almost everything for the service. The City of Salem has provided a burial plot, the funeral is being handled, and Marshall Monuments is working on the boy’s headstone.

“I think our hearts have been heavy ever since that day in April we discovered that boy poor in our county,” Corey Churchman, who works at Marshall Monuments, said.

Churchman said properly burying the boy is an obvious thing to do.

“We really feel honored to contribute something to such a tragic situation,” he said. “And a monument provides such closer and peace to a community.”

There has been little information provided about the boy’s background, but that hasn’t stopped the locals of Washington County from caring for him.

Murphy anticipates that a large number of people will attend the service, so much so that he is concerned about space.

“We want him to go home,” Murphy said. “We want him to be with those who loved him. That would be the ultimate goal of course. In the meantime, we’re going to take care of him. When you have a community like that that rallies around each other and loves someone like this little boy, it’s pretty incredible to be a part of that.”

On May 27, Indiana State Police officials disclosed that an autopsy showed the boy died from an electrolyte imbalance, which occurs when the body loses a substantial amount of fluids.

