Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/27

Almost out of this stormy/rainy pattern...just gotta get to tonight. And even for today the rain won’t impact everyone and there will be sun at times. So even with a decent setup for rain today, it won’t be that bad.

We start to warm up then heat up as the holiday weekend evolves.

Next week looks hot until a cold front arrives from the north late week. We’ll see how that turns out as we get closer.

Have a safe weekend and I will be here Monday to see ya!

