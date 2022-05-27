Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Floyd County firefighter

Caudill was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
Caudill was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in honor of Floyd County firefighter, Phillip Ray Caudill.

Caudill died on Sunday, May 22, after suffering a heart attack while helping guide traffic at the Floyd Central High School graduation program.

Services for Caudill are scheduled for Sunday in Estill.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

