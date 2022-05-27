Contact Troubleshooters
Grandmaster Jay commended LMPD while testifying on federal charges

Johnson was indicted back in October 2021 on federal charges of assaulting, resisting, or...
By Natalia Martinez
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Johnson, who marched through Louisville with an armed militia during protests in 2020, testified in federal court on May 26.

He is charged with aiming an AR-15 at a federal agent who was staged on top of a government building downtown with a group of LMPD officers. Johnson claimed he did not know they were officers, and was using the light on his rifle to see who they were and if they posed a threat to him or his followers.

During his testimony, Johnson praised LMPD several times. He said they were cooperative, participated in multiple conference calls and meetings, and were cordial. In fact, during the incident involving the gun, Johnson was seen on video hugging former LMP advisor to the chief, Jesse Halladay.

Johnson said he is a military man who respects law enforcement and wouldn’t knowingly aim a gun at them.

The prosecution stated that Johnson was told repeatedly by members of LMPD during those meetings that law enforcement would be on top of rooftops. They believe Johnson knew exactly what he was doing.

Prosecutors showed photos and video of Johnson’s group carrying flashlights during the rifle incident, lighting their path and the road. However, those flashlights were never used to look at the people on top of that building roof.

Johnson made several claims during his testimony, including being a minister, an investigative journalist, and coming in fifth as a candidate during the 2016 presidential election. He also said he is a 17-year military veteran.

Johnson had been kicked out of the military not once, but twice, according to a previous investigation by WAVE Troubleshooters. He falsified documents to re-enlist after his first dishonorable discharge, according to official military documents.

Those same federal records revealed a string of domestic violence arrests, including one in which he held a woman and a military member at gunpoint.

The prosecution is expected to cross examine Johnson on May 27.

