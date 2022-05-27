Grandmaster Jay found guilty of pointing AR-15 at officers during Louisville protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal jury has found John Johnson, who also goes by the moniker “Grandmaster Jay,” guilty in his federal trial after being charged on two counts for pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers in September 2020 in downtown Louisville.

During protests, the officers were stationed on the roof of a government building downtown with a group of LMPD officers, while Johnson marched through the city with an armed militia.

Friday, Johnson took the stand for the second time to answer questions from the prosecution. Johnson was interrogated about his movements in the days and hours before the event. He claims his AR-15 rifle was empty and the trigger was in the safe position when he pointed it, adding that he was only looking around with the flashlight on the gun’s barrel.

He will be held in prison until he is sentenced on Aug. 22.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.