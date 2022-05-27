Contact Troubleshooters
Inmate death at Jennings County Jail under investigation

Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail...
Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at the Jennings County Jail around 7:30 a.m. on May 26, according to ISP.(Jennings County Jail)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The circumstances surrounding a 35-year-old woman’s death in the Jennings County Jail is under investigation by Indiana State Police.

Sandra Ray, from North Vernon, was found unconscious in her cell at around 7:30 a.m. on May 26, two days after she was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. She was in her cell alone at the time.

An ISP spokesperson said jail staff arrived, offered medical treatment, and called EMS, but paramedics were unable to resuscitate Ray and she died.

Autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending, but there is no evidence of foul play.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

