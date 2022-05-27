Kentuckians hit the roads for Memorial Day travel

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start to Summer, and one of the first major weekends of the year for holiday travel.

Experts with AAA anticipate a busy weekend on the roads with 39.2 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more from home.

This is a significant increase from last year and brings travel numbers in line with pre-pandemic averages.

Travelers will need to contend with record high gas prices. The average price in all 50 states is currently above $4.00 a gallon.

AAA officials estimate that airfare is more than expensive than normal, and lines maybe longer than people are used to, so despite the record high gas prices people are hitting roads, and many are passing through London.

The busiest holiday travel periods are Thursday and Friday afternoon into early evening. As Friday evening winds down, conditions in London are moving along without an incident.

“Oh, it was bad, but you know we’re making it,” said Ataul Shafeek, who is taking his family from Indiana to Tennessee to celebrate a wedding anniversary. “I didn’t see any accidents. Just rain, you know, sometimes you have to put the hazard lights on and it’s a pretty nice convoy out there in both directions.”

While traffic is manageable, the gas is a lot for some people to contend with.

“Phooo, it’s hitting pretty hard,” said Mary Soleau from Michigan. “Luckily, our truck holds, it has a full tank to get us there, but I just put $86 in it and it wasn’t even empty.”

However, it is more manageable than nearby states according to some travelers.

“Actually, it is like 30 cents cheaper than Indiana,” said Shafeek. “So, this stop right here, I’m glad we made this stop.”

“Gas is 50 cents on the dollar cheaper than what I just paid up in Brookville, Indiana,” said Daniel L. Johnson, who is also traveling from Indiana to Tennessee.

Other travelers said the long trips are looking just a little too expensive, but one man from Pennsylvania is taking a traditional family trip, but does not mind the higher gas prices.

“I’m doing some hiking with a new friend of mine and visiting my father,” said Jonathon Sockwell, who is traveling from Pennsylvania. “I don’t even look at the price honestly. As long as its hurting Russia, I’m on board.”

AAA officials estimate that in addition to the large number of drivers, another three million people may travel by air, adding those numbers resemble pre-pandemic levels.

With increased traffic on the roads, AAA officials urge drivers to be cautious of car accidents, adding if drivers see emergency vehicles to slow down and move over.

