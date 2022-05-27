Male High School teacher’s racist comments under investigation by JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the final day of school for Jefferson County Public School students, the administration is investigating a Male High School teacher for making racist and disrespectful remarks to at least one student.

The incident was caught on a cell phone video and brought to the principal’s attention on Thursday, according to a JCPS spokesperson. They were unsure when the incident occurred, but said the principal spoke with the teacher and removed him from the classroom due to the ongoing investigation.

WAVE Troubleshooters attempted to contact the teacher suspected of being involved but received no response.

The video is only 36 seconds long. The version presented to WAVE is much shorter, with the recording skipping to a handful of times in the video where the teacher is gesturing toward the person holding the phone, heading toward that person, and then snatching the phone. The recording then appears to have continued without the teachers’ knowledge.

It cuts from the classroom to what looks to be out in the hallway, where the teacher is agitated and talking to another student, maybe two. He uses the phrase “f****** monkey s*** you’re throwing around” followed by, “one of your middle names must be the n-word.”

WAVE attempted to reach Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio for comment, but his spokesperson said he would not comment on personnel matters.

