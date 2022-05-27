Contact Troubleshooters
Man breaking into NULU restaurant caught on camera

Señora Arepa restaurant co-owner Rick Moir shared photos and footage of the man who broke into the business on May 26.(Rick Moir)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man breaking into Señora Arepa restaurant in NULU was caught on surveillance video.

Rick Moir, the restaurant’s co-owner, shared photos and footage of the man who broke into the business shortly before 5 a.m. on May 26.

A safe, computer, and files were stolen from the restaurant’s office by the suspect, as well as tip money meant for employees, according to Moir.

Moir said he has filed a police complaint with LMPD and that the Nulu Business Association has received reports about the man’s presence in the neighborhood.

“The tip money was in the safe and we are going to replace that,” Moir said. “It’s just unfortunate those guys work so hard and they don’t deserve that at all. YOu know the restaurant we’ll make that money back but those guys that’s something that they earned and someone just breaking in and taking it that’s just not right.”

WAVE contacted LMPD for further information regarding the case but have yet to get a response.

