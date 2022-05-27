Contact Troubleshooters
Man in critical condition after being shot in car on Dixie Hwy

A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in a car on Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m., according to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson.

The shooting happened near several homes in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway. Officers found the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car, and he was rushed to UofL Hospital.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LMPD Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal, as the investigation is active and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

