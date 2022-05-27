Contact Troubleshooters
Man found inside car with gunshot wounds on Dixie Hwy dies

A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was rushed to the hospital after he was found shot inside a car on Dixie Highway Thursday night has died from his wounds.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s and whose name has not been released, was discovered by officers just after 7 p.m. in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway near several homes, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson.

The man died while being treated at UofL Hospital.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LMPD Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal. The investigation remains active and no arrests have been made.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
