Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Officials: 4 dead, 2 hurt in Pennsylvania home explosion

Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after...
Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed in a press conference that the explosion occurred Thursday just after 8 p.m. in Pottstown, about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Two other people were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

It is not immediately known what caused the explosion.

Police have not yet named those who were killed or injured in the explosion.

No additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
At the time of the crash, a Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students hydroplaned...
JCPS school bus hydroplanes into median of Gene Snyder with kids on board
LMPD released body camera footage of Omari Cryer being shot by a U.S. Marshal in Chickasaw on...
Bodycam video of deadly shooting involving US Marshal released by LMPD
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

It is not unusual to see a rise in gun sales following a mass shooting, as customers try to...
Surge in gun sales after Texas school shooting? Not yet
LMPD released body camera footage from an LMPD officer that shows what happened when Omari...
Bodycam video of deadly shooting involving US Marshal released by LMPD
Kentucky safety officials plan to use the events of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas as a...
Are Kentucky schools safe? Assessing laws following Texas shooting
How extremists target teens through video game culture
In a building holding 66 years of memories, the students at Watson Lane Elementary walked the...
Watson Lane Elementary closes its doors after 66 years