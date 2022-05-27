Contact Troubleshooters
Public safety professional reacts to bodycam video of deadly shooting involving US Marshal

LMPD released body camera footage of Omari Cryer being shot by a U.S. Marshal in Chickasaw on May 20.(LMPD / Family photo)
By Tori Gessner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly a week after Omari Cryer, 25, was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal, the Louisville Metro Police Department released body camera video. A public safety specialist broke down the video.

“What you see is pretty troublesome,” Troy Riggs, a retired police chief and public safety director, said.

U.S Marshals were assisting LMPD serve an arrest warrant on Cryer who was charged with domestic violence, strangulation, and terroristic threatening.

The body camera video begins with LMPD officers and U.S. Marshals chasing Cryer through an alley on Sutcliffe Ave., after attempting to serve the arrest warrant. Cryer can be seen running through the alley, pulling a gun out of his waistband. Then, Cryer continues to hold onto the gun in his left hand as he jumps the fence, landing on his back behind a bush, and crouching in front of law enforcement. Officers repeatedly yelled at Cryer to “drop the gun” before an Marshal opened fire and shot him twice. There were no shots fired by LMPD officers.

(Story continues below video. Viewer discretion is advised.)

LMPD released body camera footage from an LMPD officer that shows what happened when Omari Cryer was shot by a U.S. Marshal on May 20 in Chickasaw.

“What’s going through (the Marshal’s) mind is, ‘Does this person pose a threat to me and my life? Is he posing a threat to others in the area?’” Riggs said. “That has to be your deciding factor.”

The footage from the body camera is a very small but essential piece of evidence that investigators will look at. In addition, LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit will also consider what happened before the shooting, how the incident was dispatched, how officers approached and handled the situation, and if they could have done anything to keep Cryer from running away.

“But that still doesn’t take away from the fact that the individual was told to stop, didn’t stop, continued to pull out a weapon, show that weapon to officers,” Riggs said. “So, I legitimately think anyone in America would feel like their life was in danger at that point.”

“Here’s what I would caution people: don’t listen to rumors, don’t listen to innuendos, let’s look at the facts before we have a final judgement,” Riggs added.

Officers begin rendering medical aid and packing Cryer’s gunshot wounds shortly after the shooting, as seen on the video. LMPD Chief Erika Shields said Cryer died before EMS arrived.

At the U.S. Marshals’ request, LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting.

