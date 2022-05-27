Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘Pure filth’: 9 suspects indicted in Ohio human trafficking investigation involving children

9 suspects indicted in human trafficking investigation
9 suspects indicted in human trafficking investigation(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine people have been indicted in connection to a months-long human trafficking investigation involving multiple Ohio law enforcement authorities.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the nine recent arrests occurred in the southern part of the state.

Arrests include:

  • Daniel Charles - One count of human trafficking, 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and compelling prostitution.
  • Caleb Clemens - One count of human trafficking, corruption of a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Cody Dingey - One count of human trafficking and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Dustin Harlow - One count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Matthew Haynes - Pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to three years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender after his release release.
  • Tyler Matheney - One count of human trafficking, three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Brian O’Neil - Pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of importuning. He will be sentenced on Aug. 2.
  • Dean Smith - Eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Rusty Campbell - One count of rape, five counts of human trafficking, 27 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

“This task force waded into a cesspool of ‘alleged men’ who were trafficking a juvenile victim and sexually exploiting children, pure filth,” Ohio Attorney General Yost said.

Officials initially launched an investigation in August 2021 after receiving information that Campbell was trafficking a child victim in exchange for money, methamphetamine, and other favors.

Task force officers also learned that Campbell was having sex with other children, creating child pornography, and then sharing videos of the sex abuse in online groups.

“Sexual abuse of children is one of the most heinous crimes that exists and sadly we are not immune from this evil in our community,” Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath said.

Yost said the task force’s investigation is still ongoing as investigators work to identify additional suspects.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Man found inside car with gunshot wounds on Dixie Hwy dies
John Fitzgerald Johnson, otherwise known as Grandmaster Jay, will be held in prison until he is...
Grandmaster Jay found guilty of pointing AR-15 at officers during Louisville protests
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows

Latest News

FILE: Police lights
Police investigating two separate overnight shootings in Louisville
From Left to Right: Christopher 2X, Kyle Shepherd (Louisville Zoo Public and Media Relations...
Master P makes surprise visit to Louisville Zoo with Future Healers
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
FORECAST: Gorgeous weather to start the weekend
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, May 28th, 2022
Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville
Family of Casey White’s victim travels to Evansville