Troubleshooters: Former BCSO deputy, now Pioneer Village officer, under criminal investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former deputy for the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office who now works for the Pioneer Village Police Department has been the subject of a misconduct investigation since December 2020.

Former BCSO Sgt. Brent Hall resigned from the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office in June 2021 after learning that he would be fired for lying and sexual misconduct.

According to investigative records, Hall responded to a 911 call at a woman’s home on Dec. 26, 2020 at 7 a.m.; the woman was very drunk and was taken to the hospital. Thirteen hours later, Hall returned to her house and had sex with her, but he hid that fact from investigators for 68 days.

On June 8, 2021, Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar hand delivered a letter to Hall informing him that he would be fired. The reasoning was that Hall had lied to BCSO and Kentucky State Police investigators about what happened six months prior following a 911 call.

Sholar’s letter asserted that at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2020, Hall went to a woman’s house. She was very drunk, so she had to be taken to the hospital. Then, 13 hours later, when Hall was off duty, he went back to her house with vodka and had sex with her, which he didn’t tell investigators about this for more than three months.

According to the investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office, Hall had been ordered to write a letter detailing what happened that night. In the letter, Hall said he had never had any contact with the woman other than for police business or her professional business.

In early March 2021, when state police investigators contacted Hall to collect DNA samples, records from the sheriff’s office show that Hall admitted to having sex with her. In a follow-up interview with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, Hall admitted that what he had written was not accurate or truthful.

Statements from Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office informed WAVE that the investigation is ongoing, but criminal charges have not been filed against Hall.

When asked by WAVE whether he would talk about the case, Hall directed the media to his attorney, Thomas Clay.

“We have to be very circumspect about what we say, and at this point, we won’t be speaking about that investigation,” Clay said. “I’m sure he’ll assert a vigorous defense to any charges that result from a grand jury indictment.”

Hall resigned two days after getting the pre-termination letter. According to the records from the Pioneer Village Police Department, Hall submitted his application, was hired, and was sworn in on the same day that he left BCSO.

On his application, he did not provide a response to the question that asked if he had ever been terminated from a job, been forced to resign, or resigned in lieu of being terminated. He wrote that he was leaving BCSO due to a personal conflict with the administration.

Pioneer Village PD Chief DJ Reynolds told WAVE that there was no legal reason why Hall couldn’t be hired.

According to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council, the professional standards committee was made aware of Hall’s case in August of last year and the council referred it to a hearing officer. The process is still ongoing.

Hall ran as a Democratic candidate for Bullitt County sheriff in the Kentucky Primary on May 17 and lost by 69 votes.

