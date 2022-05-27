Contact Troubleshooters
Watson Lane Elementary closes its doors after 66 years

Under the proposed JCPS Facilities Plan, Watson Lane and Wilkerson Elementary Schools would...
Under the proposed JCPS Facilities Plan, Watson Lane and Wilkerson Elementary Schools would both close(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a building holding 66 years of memories, the students at Watson Lane Elementary, walked the halls for the last time.

The kindergarten through fourth grade students spent the day in their classrooms celebrating.

In the fall, most students will be sent to a new JCPS school that’s under construction next to Wilkerson Elementary. The new school’s name has yet to be revealed.

Interim Principal Mike Ice said of the 295 students, 250 will stay together next year. As for staff, they’re guaranteed a new position at one another JCPS elementary school. Those who have not secured a transfer as of June 1 will receive the assistance of HR to obtain a placement for next year, according to JCPS.

“This school has been here for a such a long period of time that grandparents are like I went here, and their grandchildren are now going here,” Ice said. “There is a little bit of sadness because we grew together as a family and we are moving to new locations.”

Some staff will retire, including Kathy McClain, who taught for 33 years.

”It’s not just a job, its my joy, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything, would not trade it for anything,” McClain said. “They are always in my heart. I am Facebook friends with them, with their parents. I see them out in the shops because I live in the Valley Station area. And I remember them. You know, they don’t impact how much the kids impact me.”

McClain said she sad is to say goodbye but happy to celebrate her students’ future chapters.

”I’m getting older and it is time for other people to get to do it, but I will be going back and volunteering, you can be sure of that,” McClain said.

Teachers and staff said they want their students to know their memories will travel will them and so will they.

“As they move on to their new location, a little bit of Watson will always be there,” Ice said.

