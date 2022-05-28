Breeze launches nonstop flights to San Francisco from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In time for Memorial Day weekend, Breeze Airways launched nonstop flights to San Francisco from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

Tickets to San Francisco start at $89 one way.

First-class tickets on all Breeze flight are only a few hundred dollars.

“If you are accustomed to the first-class product on regional jets that have been the backbone of Louisville service for years, then you’re really in for a treat with ours,” Austin Speaker, the Breeze Airways manager of passenger service systems, said.

Breeze announced in March it will expand its fleet from 13 to 30 planes.

