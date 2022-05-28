Contact Troubleshooters
Breeze launches nonstop flights to San Francisco from Louisville

Breeze announced in March it will expand its fleet from 13 to 30 planes.
Breeze announced in March it will expand its fleet from 13 to 30 planes.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In time for Memorial Day weekend, Breeze Airways launched nonstop flights to San Francisco from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

Tickets to San Francisco start at $89 one way.

First-class tickets on all Breeze flight are only a few hundred dollars.

“If you are accustomed to the first-class product on regional jets that have been the backbone of Louisville service for years, then you’re really in for a treat with ours,” Austin Speaker, the Breeze Airways manager of passenger service systems, said.

Breeze announced in March it will expand its fleet from 13 to 30 planes.

