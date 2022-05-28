Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Community celebrates 100-year-old, World War II Veteran

Story after story are shared in the pews of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Mount Sterling Saturday.
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Story after story are shared in the pews of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Mount Sterling Saturday.

But all end the same way, in applause for George Washington Garrett.

“It’s an honor any time someone can make it to 100 years. But we’re talking about an individual who also served his country in World War Two,” said Mayor Al Botts.

And came back to serve his community in Mount Sterling every since. Which means it’s only fitting Mayor Al Botts gifts the so called ‘Mayor of Queen Street’ the keys to the city.

“I think that’s George’s gift. He makes the world around him a better place and he makes people feel better about themselves,” Botts said.

“He just kept saying over and over again you look just like your mom,” said Marilyn Hairston, a family friend.

Marilyn Hairston traveled back to Mount Sterling from Portsmouth, Ohio to celebrate Garrett. Garrett and his late wife Margaret and Hairston’s parents were long-time friends before they passed. His greeting Saturday after the many years away meaning the world to Hairston.

“He still lives in the same home. He cuts his own grass. He drives. I’m like wow, I hope to be like you if I ever reach to be 100. He’s such a wonderful man.”

But in all of the commotion, all this 100-year-old World War II veteran, who once stormed the Beaches of Normandy, wants to do now...

“It’s time to go over there and eat,” said Garrett.

Garrett’s actual birthday is June 6th.

Mayor Al Botts said they have signs hanging all over the downtown to recognize veterans who have died this Memorial Day Weekend.

Then they’ll add signs for all living veterans, as well.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, otherwise known as Grandmaster Jay, will be held in prison until he is...
Grandmaster Jay found guilty of pointing AR-15 at officers during Louisville protests
FILE: Police lights
Police investigating two separate overnight shootings in Louisville
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Officials identify man killed after being found shot inside car on Dixie Hwy
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say
John Lee Woodford, 44, was charged with sodomy-first degree with victim under 12, fleeing or...
Man charged with sodomy of a minor accused of evading Louisville police

Latest News

Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were found stabbed at a business in the...
2 men hospitalized after stabbing in PRP neighborhood
FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures return for the rest of the holiday weekend
Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to reportes of a single-vehicle crash near the...
LMPD: Driver dies in fiery crash on Preston Hwy
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, May 29th, 2022
Metro Pools are open and people are diving right in. The three outdoor public pools are...
Metro Parks opens public pools for the swimming season