Dino’s Food Mart files lawsuit for unpaid damages during 2020 protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville gas station and food mart has filed a lawsuit against its insurance company, claiming damages from protests during summer 2020 have not been covered nearly two years later.

The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Thursday by Dino’s Food Mart’s parent company, Dina, LLC.

Dino’s Food Mart caught on fire back on June 1, 2020, the fifth night of protests in Louisville. Investigators later determined the fire had been caused by a Molotov cocktail that had been thrown on the roof.

In the lawsuit, filed against insurance companies Encova Service Corporation and Motorist Mutual Insurance Group, Dino’s had filed a claim with the two companies, who sent a representative to assess the damage and prepare an appraisal.

Dino’s said despite paying all premiums and complying with policy terms, the insurance companies “refused to pay for the loss, harm and/or damage,” according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims the companies failed to communicate with Dino’s on insurance claims and refused to pay the claims within a reasonable time frame after proof of loss statements were provided and reasonable investigation was completed.

Dino’s is suing the companies for compensatory and punitive damages in relation to the incident.

