Dino’s Food Mart files lawsuit for unpaid damages during 2020 protests

FILE: Fire crews put out flames at Dino’s Food Mart on South 26th Street and Broadway in...
FILE: Fire crews put out flames at Dino’s Food Mart on South 26th Street and Broadway in Louisville during a fifth night of unrest in the city Monday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville gas station and food mart has filed a lawsuit against its insurance company, claiming damages from protests during summer 2020 have not been covered nearly two years later.

The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Thursday by Dino’s Food Mart’s parent company, Dina, LLC.

Dino’s Food Mart caught on fire back on June 1, 2020, the fifth night of protests in Louisville. Investigators later determined the fire had been caused by a Molotov cocktail that had been thrown on the roof.

In the lawsuit, filed against insurance companies Encova Service Corporation and Motorist Mutual Insurance Group, Dino’s had filed a claim with the two companies, who sent a representative to assess the damage and prepare an appraisal.

Dino’s said despite paying all premiums and complying with policy terms, the insurance companies “refused to pay for the loss, harm and/or damage,” according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims the companies failed to communicate with Dino’s on insurance claims and refused to pay the claims within a reasonable time frame after proof of loss statements were provided and reasonable investigation was completed.

Dino’s is suing the companies for compensatory and punitive damages in relation to the incident.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

