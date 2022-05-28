Contact Troubleshooters
Excited fans return to 2022 Forecastle Festival

Around 75,000 music fans are expected to attend.
Around 75,000 music fans are expected to attend.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As people trickled in before the music began on Saturday for day two of the Forecastle festival, excitement was is in the air.

”The energy is amazing,” festival goer Gloria Raney-Hicks said. “I feel like there’s rare moments in life where you are surrounded by thousands of people. You are happy to be surrounded by thousands of people.”

Around 75,000 music fans are expected to attend.

One couple headed into the festival Saturday said they came all the way from Austin. They said they’ve been waiting for this moment since the minute they bought tickets months ago.

”We were like, we have to go,” Hicks said. “The headliners are amazing. We are sad we missed Jack last night, but we are excited for tonight.”

There is one act Saturday that seems to stand out.

”I am excited to see Tame Impala today,” Patrick Hicks said. “This is my wife, her favorite band.”

”Tame Impala, Tame Impala, yeah,” a group of college festival goers from Cincinnati said.

The festival is for a good cause too, supporting nonprofit The Forecastle Foundation. $1 from each one-day ticket and $3 from each 3-Day ticket goes towards the foundations goal to help protect biodiversity hotspots on earth.

Since 2011, the foundation has raised more than $700,000 to protect global land and waterways.

”We all really enjoy music and we all bonded over music when we met in college,” festival goer Lydia Goins said. “So, being able to come here and travel together makes our friendship a lot more sweet.”

The festival announced its return through social media on back in December 2021. The festival had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

The last day of the festival is Sunday, May 29th. For a full list of the lineup, click here.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Forecastle Festival’s website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

