FORECAST: Gorgeous weather to start the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Pleasant temperatures this afternoon under mostly sunny skies

Heating things up this holiday weekend with highs in the low 90s by Memorial Day

A front brings cooler temperatures and rain chances by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast doesn’t get a whole lot better than this! Our morning clouds will clear out giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be very comfortable, only warming into the middle and upper 70s with low humidity values.

We’ll remain clear Saturday night but that will set the stage for a bit of patchy fog potential heading into Sunday morning as lows get down into the 50s once again.

Sunday will be another wonderful day but temperatures will be noticeably warmer! Highs will climb into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Clear skies continue Sunday night with lows sliding into the mid 60s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.