Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Gorgeous weather to start the weekend

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast update.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Pleasant temperatures this afternoon under mostly sunny skies
  • Heating things up this holiday weekend with highs in the low 90s by Memorial Day
  • A front brings cooler temperatures and rain chances by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast doesn’t get a whole lot better than this! Our morning clouds will clear out giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be very comfortable, only warming into the middle and upper 70s with low humidity values.

We’ll remain clear Saturday night but that will set the stage for a bit of patchy fog potential heading into Sunday morning as lows get down into the 50s once again.

Sunday will be another wonderful day but temperatures will be noticeably warmer! Highs will climb into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Clear skies continue Sunday night with lows sliding into the mid 60s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, May 28th, 2022

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Man found inside car with gunshot wounds on Dixie Hwy dies
John Fitzgerald Johnson, otherwise known as Grandmaster Jay, will be held in prison until he is...
Grandmaster Jay found guilty of pointing AR-15 at officers during Louisville protests
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, May 28th, 2022
Ryan Hoke
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday night, May 27th, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/27
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day Update 5/26