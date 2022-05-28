FORECAST: Gorgeous weather to start the weekend
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Pleasant temperatures this afternoon under mostly sunny skies
- Heating things up this holiday weekend with highs in the low 90s by Memorial Day
- A front brings cooler temperatures and rain chances by midweek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast doesn’t get a whole lot better than this! Our morning clouds will clear out giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be very comfortable, only warming into the middle and upper 70s with low humidity values.
We’ll remain clear Saturday night but that will set the stage for a bit of patchy fog potential heading into Sunday morning as lows get down into the 50s once again.
Sunday will be another wonderful day but temperatures will be noticeably warmer! Highs will climb into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Clear skies continue Sunday night with lows sliding into the mid 60s.
