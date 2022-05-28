FORECAST: Heating up heading into Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures bounce back into the 80s Sunday

3-day heat wave starts on Memorial Day

Our next front arrives by late week, bringing scattered rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll stay mostly clear and cool tonight, which will help set the stage for a bit of patchy fog that could develop near rivers and valleys. Lows slip into the 50s overnight.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds along with noticeably warmer temperatures as highs warm into the 80s tomorrow afternoon. Clear skies return Sunday night with lows sliding into the mid 60s.

This Memorial Day will be a hot one! Be sure to stay hydrated and to wear the sunscreen with the sunshine we’ll be seeing.

We’ll stay mainly dry through the rest of the weekend and into the first half of the new work week. Our next system will bring a front into the area sometime Thursday, so a few scattered showers and storms are possible. This will help to bring temperatures back down into the 80s by the end of the week.

