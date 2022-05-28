Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Flea Market returns to Expo Center for Memorial Day weekend

For deal seekers and fans of unique, one-of-a-kind items, the Kentucky Flea Market has returned.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For deal seekers and fans of unique, one-of-a-kind items, the Kentucky Flea Market has returned.

The Kentucky Flea Market returns to the West Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center for its Memorial Day Spectacular from May 27-30.

More than 500 booths have been organized by vendors offering antiques, clothing, toys, jewelry, collectibles and more, according to a release.

This year’s Memorial Day Spectacular also features a $5 and under overstock sale, featuring discounts on a number of overstocked items. Organizers said prices will be reduced to $3 on select items Sunday, all the way to $1 on Monday.

Hours for the event are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public. Parking is $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus, with $5 cash back given on any purchase.

For more information, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

