LMPD swears in 18 new officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department welcomed 19 new officers and one Metro Arson Recruit on Friday. Mayor Greg Fischer and Chief Erika Shields delivered the Oath of Office during the swearing in ceremony.

They dedicated their class to Zachary Cottongim, a veteran policeman who was hit and killed on Interstate 64 on Dec. 18.

After a worldwide epidemic, 2020 protests, and mental health demands, according to Mayor Fischer, this class enters the nation at a unique time.

Fischer also mentioned his Wednesday visit to the White House, where he joined President Joe Biden as he signed an executive order to increase police accountability. Fischer said that Biden discussed police de-escalation and use of force.

“As I sat there and we talked about each and every one of those, I can tell you I was proud to say that there was not one of those areas that LMPD had not already integrated into the work that we do,” Fischer said. “I believe that is one of the reason why they asked me to be there. That and the way that we leaned into public safety with our police department and with our community after the summer of 2020.”

Chief Erika Shields talked about how opinions about policing have hit historical lows.

“I can honestly say that I feel, to the new officers, that you are entering policing at a great time. I could not have said that, not, in full candor, 18 months ago,” Shields said. “Policing and feelings about policing had hit historical lows. But I will tell you this, when you hit rock bottom, there is only one way up. What I can tell you is that this department has that rock bottom in our rear view mirror. We are on an upward trajectory.”

Shields made it clear that they are not ignoring lessons from the past. Instead, they are using them to improve their performance in the future. Shields also stated she was looking forward to the incoming class’s diversity, with graduates from Baghdad, Iraq, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Nepal.

Shomali Coureur was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands before he moved to Jeffersonville. He said he was inspired to become an officer after working with young people in corrections.

”I want to just reach as most people as I can. Change their lives. Whenever they see me, they come talk to me. I just want to be a really good role model to all the kids,” Coureur said.

Five of the new officers have served in the military, and nine have college degrees.

Seventeen men and one woman, Natalie Cranfill, were accepted into the department.

“I can genuinely help other people and help those that can’t help themselves,” Cranfill said. “This is the path that I found that would best do that.”

The department is still short by around 300 officers. At the budget proposal to Metro Council on Tuesday, Shields said the department will start advertising in Chicago.

Officers new to the force are expected to begin patrols as early as Sunday.

