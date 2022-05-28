Man charged with sodomy of a minor accused of evading Louisville police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a man on Saturday morning accused of evading police after performing a sex act on a juvenile girl.

John Lee Woodford, 44, was charged with sodomy-first degree with victim under 12, fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended license, disregarding stop sign and no trailer plate.

According to an arrest report, the nine-year-old victim told an adult the suspect had snuck into her room and performed a sex act. The victim’s mother picked her up, took her home and called police.

Woodford was seen by officers sitting inside his vehicle on the corner of 26th Street and Portland Avenue and attempted to detain him, the report states.

He then fled from the scene, failing to yield to officer’s emergency lights. Police said he ran a stop sign at 27th and Bank Streets before turning onto Bank Street and eventually crashing into a tree in the 2500 block of Griffiths Avenue.

The report states Woodford had been driving on a suspended license while pulling a trailer with no registration plate.

Woodford was booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on May 30.

