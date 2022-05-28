Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the Cashword scratch-off game.(Florida Lottery)
By WJHG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Thanks to a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, a Florida resident became the state’s latest millionaire.

James Whittington was awarded the $5 million top prize earlier this week from the Cashword scratch-off game. Lottery officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a market in Port St. Joe.

WJHG reports Whittington chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum payment that came out to be $3.9 million.

Lottery officials did not immediately share what Whittington planned to do with his winnings.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games make up about 75% of ticket sales and generate more than $1.3 billion for the state.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Man found inside car with gunshot wounds on Dixie Hwy dies
LMPD released body camera footage of Omari Cryer being shot by a U.S. Marshal in Chickasaw on...
Bodycam video of deadly shooting involving US Marshal released by LMPD
At the time of the crash, a Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students hydroplaned...
JCPS school bus hydroplanes into median of Gene Snyder with kids on board
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Breeze announced in March it will expand its fleet from 13 to 30 planes.
Breeze launches nonstop flights to San Francisco from Louisville
A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or...
Graduation genetics: High school class features triplets, multiple sets of twins
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas