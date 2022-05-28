Master P makes surprise visit to Louisville Zoo with Future Healers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo received a surprise visit from five-time Grammy award winner and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller as part of the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies initiative.

The initiative was created as part of Christopher 2X’s Game Changers, a nonprofit organization working to help support victims affected by gun violence.

Within the past year, creator of the Game Changers organization and anti-gun violence advocate Christopher 2X partnered with UofL Health to create the Future Healers program introducing children to the medical field, encouraging children to learn the impacts of gun violence and become future healers.

Master P, an early supporter of the Future Healers program, along with his son, Hercy Miller, met up with zoo officials to discuss the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies partnership, the Louisville Zoo said.

(Story continues below)

Master P and Letterman, a southern white rhinoceros (Louisville Zoo)

During the visit, the Millers were able to enjoy an up-close encounter with Letterman, a southern white rhinoceros, and learned about challenges that rhinos face in the wild.

The Louisville Zoo partnered with the Future Healers program in January to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals with children.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.