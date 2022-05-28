Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Master P makes surprise visit to Louisville Zoo with Future Healers

From Left to Right: Christopher 2X, Kyle Shepherd (Louisville Zoo Public and Media Relations...
From Left to Right: Christopher 2X, Kyle Shepherd (Louisville Zoo Public and Media Relations Manager), Hercy Miller, Master P, Steve Taylor (Louisville Zoo Assistant Director)(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo received a surprise visit from five-time Grammy award winner and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller as part of the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies initiative.

The initiative was created as part of Christopher 2X’s Game Changers, a nonprofit organization working to help support victims affected by gun violence.

Within the past year, creator of the Game Changers organization and anti-gun violence advocate Christopher 2X partnered with UofL Health to create the Future Healers program introducing children to the medical field, encouraging children to learn the impacts of gun violence and become future healers.

Master P, an early supporter of the Future Healers program, along with his son, Hercy Miller, met up with zoo officials to discuss the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies partnership, the Louisville Zoo said.

(Story continues below)

Master P and Letterman, a southern white rhinoceros
Master P and Letterman, a southern white rhinoceros(Louisville Zoo)

During the visit, the Millers were able to enjoy an up-close encounter with Letterman, a southern white rhinoceros, and learned about challenges that rhinos face in the wild.

The Louisville Zoo partnered with the Future Healers program in January to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals with children.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
A shooting happened in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway just after 7 p.m. on May 26.
Man found inside car with gunshot wounds on Dixie Hwy dies
John Fitzgerald Johnson, otherwise known as Grandmaster Jay, will be held in prison until he is...
Grandmaster Jay found guilty of pointing AR-15 at officers during Louisville protests
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows

Latest News

FILE: Police lights
Police investigating two separate overnight shootings in Louisville
Love City operates a barbecue fundraiser on Fridays in the Portland community.
Porkland BBQ closes, but nonprofit Love City’s mission will continue
The one-daily barbecue joint will now become a weekly fundraiser for its parent nonprofit.
Porkland BBQ closes, but nonprofit Love City’s mission will continue
Ray Barker (Source: WAVE News)
Barker seeks recount after losing in primary for Metro Council seat