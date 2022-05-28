Officials identify man killed after being found shot inside car on Dixie Hwy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found shot inside of a car on Dixie Highway on Thursday night who later died has been identified by officials.

Julius D. Richie, 30, died due to injuries sustained from the shooting in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Richie was discovered by officers inside the vehicle just after 7 p.m., according to an LMPD spokesperson.

After he was taken to University Hospital, the man was pronounced dead hours later.

No other information was provided. LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

