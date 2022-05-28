Police investigating two separate overnight shootings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after Louisville Metro police responded to two separate shootings in Louisville overnight.

The first shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Hale Avenue.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and found a teenage boy who had been shot inside a home.

The boy was conscious and alert when he was taken to University Hospital. Ellis said the boy is expected to survive.

A second shooting occurred in South Louisville in the 400 block of M Street, near 4th Street, around 2:30 a.m., according to police.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult man who had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Ellis said there are no suspects in either of the unrelated shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

